Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coeur Mining (CDE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE):

5/6/2021 – Coeur Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

5/6/2021 – Coeur Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Coeur Mining was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/30/2021 – Coeur Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2021 – Coeur Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.08 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

