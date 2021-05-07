Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 549.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $22.98.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

