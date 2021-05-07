WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.43.

Shares of WELL opened at C$6.87 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.44 and a 52-week high of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -229.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

