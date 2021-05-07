Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 984,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 126.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

