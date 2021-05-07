Wells Fargo & Company Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $635.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HUBS opened at $491.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

