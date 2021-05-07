Wells Fargo & Company Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $255.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,437. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.