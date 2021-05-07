Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $47.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $48.22. 671,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,654. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after buying an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.