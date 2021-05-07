WESCO International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,208 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

WCC opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

