WESCO International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,208 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.
A number of analysts have commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
WCC opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.
In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
