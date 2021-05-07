WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $41.96 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,263.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,201.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

