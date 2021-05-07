Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%.

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,661. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $195.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.