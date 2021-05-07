Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.70.

WDC traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 219,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

