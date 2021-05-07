Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up about 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,891 shares of company stock worth $41,132,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

WHR stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.07. 10,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,700. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $251.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

