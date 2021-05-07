Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.500-23.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.79 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.14.

NYSE WHR traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.52. 18,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,700. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,891 shares of company stock valued at $41,132,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

