Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:WLL opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

