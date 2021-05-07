Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FREE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

