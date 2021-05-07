WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.41. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 6,774 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

