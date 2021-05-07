WidePoint (WYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect WidePoint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $8.19 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at $558,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

