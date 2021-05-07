Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTKWY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.94. 5,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.903 dividend. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

