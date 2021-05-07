Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Workday stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,956. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.94. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $149.24 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.