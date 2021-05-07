Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.10). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

