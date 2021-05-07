Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 899 ($11.75) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 813.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 746.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -11.86. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 903 ($11.80).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

