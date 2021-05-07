Wrapped NXM Price Hits $99.87 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $167.48 million and approximately $30.74 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $99.87 or 0.00170598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.05 or 0.00782415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.83 or 0.08736937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

