W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $485.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.