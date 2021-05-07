W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
WTI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $485.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
W&T Offshore
