WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of WW stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 184,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,523. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WW International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at $449,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WW International by 5.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

