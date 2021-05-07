WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $29.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WW International shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 87,133 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. Analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

