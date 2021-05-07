Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.71.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,978,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.