Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) EVP Sells $842,640.00 in Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XEL opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after buying an additional 478,938 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

