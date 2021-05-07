Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $14.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Xencor posted sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $61.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 in the last ninety days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Xencor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $39.72. 295,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.