Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

