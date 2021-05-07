Xref Limited (ASX:XF1) Insider Acquires A$99,050.00 in Stock

Xref Limited (ASX:XF1) insider Bradley (Brad) Rosser bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,050.00 ($70,750.00).

Xref Company Profile

Xref Limited engages in the development of human resources technology that automates the candidate reference process for employers. The company offers Xref, an automated reference checking tool that provides reference checking and templates; talent sourcing; background checking and identity verification; analytics and insights; and security and compliance solutions.

