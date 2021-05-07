Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $97.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $118.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Xylem by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

