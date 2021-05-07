Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as high as C$1.21. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 84,044 shares trading hands.

YGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.73 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

