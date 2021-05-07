Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Posts Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 1,050,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -231.22 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

