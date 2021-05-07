YGGDRASH Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $44,481.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.05 or 0.00782415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.83 or 0.08736937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

