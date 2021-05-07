YIELD App Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00083795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00794276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.01 or 0.08893235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.