Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

