Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report sales of $385.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $396.99 million. Atlas reported sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,787. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 153,097 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

