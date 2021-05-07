Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

