Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $155.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.15 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $135.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $628.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.45 million to $635.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

