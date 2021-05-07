Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,686. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $580.90 million, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

