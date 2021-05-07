Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 419,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $781.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

