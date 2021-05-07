Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.10. The Gap posted earnings of ($2.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $382,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,236.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,440 shares of company stock worth $14,821,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gap stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 211,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,916. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The Gap has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

