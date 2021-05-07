Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $169.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.80 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $683.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $687.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $677.60 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of UCBI opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

