Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce $373.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $387.33 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $426.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.15. 9,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,204. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

