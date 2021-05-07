Zacks: Analysts Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.87. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.