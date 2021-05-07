Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,458,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

