Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.49. 14,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

