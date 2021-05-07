Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $896.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $264.96. The stock had a trading volume of 416,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,198. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $144.41 and a twelve month high of $266.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

