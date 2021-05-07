Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Qualys by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

