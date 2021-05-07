Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.85 Million

Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce $162.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.18 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 399.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $699.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $923.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $16.20. 84,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,446. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

